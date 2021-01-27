🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police identified Greg Winslow, 45, of Nanticoke, as the person who defecated on the floor inside Curry Donuts on Public Square on Tuesday.

Police allege video footage showed a man, they identified as Winslow, drop his pants and proceeded to defecate on a hallway floor exposing his genitals to patrons in the business.

The alleged incident happened at 1 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Winslow charging him with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.