WILKES-BARRE — Convicted murderer Louisa Reyes will likely wait a year or so at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy in Lycoming County before the state Superior Court rules on her appeal.

Reyes, 16, through her attorneys, Frank T. McCabe II and David V. Lampman II, is challenging her sentence of 40-years-to-life after she admitted to taking part in the killing of Fred Boote in 2018. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough imposed the lengthy prison sentence for Reyes after she testified against her former boyfriend, Reynaldo Mercado, 33, during a jury trial held at Mohegan Sun Arena in November.

The jury convicted Mercado of first-degree murder, burglary, robbery, theft, arson, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Assistant district attorneys Tony Ross, Drew McLaughlin and Gerry Scott said Mercado and Reyes, then 14, devised a plan to rob Boote at his Donald Court home on Sept. 14, 2018.

Reyes formerly lived with her mother at Boote’s residence.

When Reyes knocked on the door claiming she left behind a personal item, she left the front door open, which allowed Mercado to rush inside.

Mercado attacked Boote in a bedroom before stabbing him more than 50 times with a knife Reyes grabbed from the kitchen. Mercado also set the body on fire with gasoline Reyes retrieved from the garage.

Prosecutors said Mercado and Reyes got away with $25 and Boote’s cell phone.

During the sentencing hearing, Vough said the only reason why the cell phone was taken because Boote had called Reyes’ mother to say he was bringing her home.

Mercado was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. He has filed a motion seeking a modification of his life sentence.

Reyes’ attorneys filed an appeal with the Superior Court last week after Vough denied her request to modify her sentence. Normally, it takes about a year for the state appellate court to issue rulings.

At her sentencing hearing, Vough said when Reyes is eligible for parole in 40 years, he will write a letter to the state parole board requesting she remain jailed.