Luzerne County Council’s Election Inquiry Committee has publicly posted a six-page draft copy of its findings and recommendations, committee Chairwoman Linda McClosky Houck announced Wednesday.

The committee is set to discuss the report in a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, with plans to present the final report to the full 11-member council next month.

A copy of the report may be viewed under the council committee link at luzernecounty.org. Instructions on attending the meeting are posted under council’s public meetings online link.

Council created the ad hoc committee in October. Also serving are Council members Harry Haas, Stephen J. Urban and Sheila Saidman.

During some of its 10 meetings, the committee interviewed county employees, election board members and representatives of the county’s voting system and poll book vendors.

Recommendations include written documentation of basic election procedures and daily operation practices and establishment of a clear process for reporting and processing election-related complaints.

A better system also is needed for poll workers to communicate with election bureau staff on Election Day, the draft report said.

The report also includes calls for:

• Increased and mandatory communication between the election director and election board.

• A procedure manual furnished to temporary seasonal workers.

• More recruitment of poll workers, including reaching out to high schools and colleges.

• Mandating a 6 a.m. arrival for poll workers on Election Day.

• Addition of video training options and phone apps for mass communication with poll workers.

• Development of a back-up plan for no-show Election Day workers.

County Manager C. David Pedri said he will publicly re-advertise the county’s vacant election director position after the inquiry committee releases its report in case it impacts the job requirements. He appointed veteran election bureau employee Andrea Hill as interim election director.