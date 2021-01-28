🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Senators John Yudichak and Lisa Baker Tuesday voted to approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the length of future emergency disaster declarations unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly, moving it one step closer to a voter referendum.

“An emergency, especially a pandemic of this magnitude, demands collaborative leadership and all branches of state government working together,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. “If approved by the voters, Senate Bill 2 would simply ensure that all voices are heard and that no one branch of government works unilaterally in times of emergencies. We are a stronger Commonwealth when we work together.”

The proposed constitutional amendment is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-39, to limit the length of future emergency disaster declarations unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly moved one step closer to a voter referendum with today’s passage by the state Senate.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she voted for Senate Bill 2, saying the legislation helps to establish checks and balances, and provides the opportunity to gather input from constituents on important constitutional amendments.

Baker said with the approval of voters, the bill would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to prohibit the denial of equal rights based on race or ethnicity, as well as limit the length of a governor’s emergency declaration to 21 days, unless approved for a longer duration by the General Assembly.

She said Senate Bill 2 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration and if approved, the constitutional amendments would then be placed on the ballot for voters to approve or reject.

“In addition, I have called for after action assessment of state capabilities and response following the challenges and confusing guidance by state officials during the pandemic response,” Baker said. “The purpose of the commission charged with conducting the assessment is to apply the lessons learned from our experience since February and design a structure in which roles and responsibilities are clearly defined.”

Baker said mistakes and misjudgments were made in the midst of uncertainty.

“This is not an exercise in fault-finding or refereeing disputes over executive and legislative authority,” Baker said. “It is meant to develop recommendations — laws, policies, regulations, proposed constitutional amendments — whatever is necessary so that we move in coordinated and expeditious fashion to protect public health and safety in the future. COVID-19 has unquestionably caused hardships and struggles across our Commonwealth, and we must learn from these times, to ensure greater collaboration to put the needs of Pennsylvanians first.”

Under current law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days and be renewed by the governor indefinitely. Under Senate Bill 2, the emergency declaration would be limited to 21 days unless the General Assembly approved a longer duration. It also clarifies that the legislature is not required to present the resolution ending the declaration to the governor for his consideration.

Senate Bill 2 also provides for a constitutional amendment prohibiting the denial of equal rights based on race or ethnicity, bringing the Pennsylvania Constitution in line with the U.S. Constitution.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration. As a constitutional amendment, the legislation must be approved by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions before being put on the ballot for voters to decide. The measure was approved by the General Assembly in the previous legislative session.