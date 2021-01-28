🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count surpassed 600, and stands at 601.

That brings the total cases to 22,412.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,201 cases and 351 deaths; Monroe County has 8,401 cases and 243 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 6,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 824,405.

Note that case counts today include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. 1,214 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago. We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next few days.

There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15–Jan. 21, stood at 10.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, there were 198 new deaths reported for a total of 21,303 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 87,701 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,600,965 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,483 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,861 cases among employees, for a total of 74,344 at 1,536 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 11,170 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 22,653 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 27: 837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 519,419 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 159,199 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 837,817 doses administered to 678,618 people.