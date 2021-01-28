🔊 Listen to this

DRUMS —State Representative Tarah Toohil is requesting that all of the residents of a Drums care home be relocated after all but one of the residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Toohil, R-Butler Township, wrote the letter formally requesting to have the 31 patients at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, saying that 30 of them tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Raphael Barishansky, Toohil says her office was alerted by an employee to “deplorable” conditions in the home, including “expired food and lack of personal protective equipment for employees.”

“Currently, Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home does not have the necessary equipment to care for the residents properly,” Toohil writes in her letter. “It has failed to timely conduct testing of staff and its residents which led to the current outbreak of COVID-19.”

Toohil writes that her office has received numerous calls and emails from both staff at the facility and family members of residents regarding the “very troubling situation.”

Toohil is asking for an immediate transfer of all residents to a “safe and more humane facility.”

When a reporter reached out to Kadima for comment, the individual who answered the call said all members of management who could comment had left for the day.