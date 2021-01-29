Shamokin resident, 52, allegedly made graphic proposals

KINGSTON — A Shamokin man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sex, not knowing she was actually a Kingston detective.

Gary Kerstetter, 52, is facing a total of seven felony charges, including several counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a count of criminal use of a communication facility after allegedly sending numerous graphic texts to an individual he believed to be an underage girl.

According to an affidavit, Kerstetter first began messaging the social media account managed by a Kingston detective on Jan. 21, starting the conversation with “Good morning beautiful.”

Kerstetter allegedly told the “girl” he was 52, and she said she was 15, to which the affidavit says he responded “Oh my goodness, it’s ok … I guess, your secret is safe with me, promise.”

He then began asking the girl for photos and began asking if she had “done anything” with her previous boyfriend. From there, he allegedly began to send graphic messages, detailing the sexual acts he planned to perform on her, before asking “am I your new boyfriend.”

He also asked her if she would stay over his house Friday into Saturday. Kerstetter allegedly texted her on and off over the course of the next few days, continuing to send very graphic texts, adding that “maybe we can get a hotel room so we can play.”

Kerstetter met with Kingston Police on Jan. 28, meeting with Detective Stephen Gibson and Detective John Anthony. The affidavit suggests Kerstetter agreed that “he made arrangements to meet with who he believed to be a 15 year old girl for sex.”

Kerstetter was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Barilla, who set his bail at $75,000. He was locked up at the county jail for failing to post bail. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.