WILKES-BARRE — Pizza boxes, white privilege and an expletive caught on a hot mic found their way into the City Council session Thursday night.

While explaining a new dual stream recycling program the city plans to put in place in the spring, Butch Frati, the Deputy City Administrator and Director of Operations, said pizza boxes won’t be accepted.

Frati said it’s subject to change because cardboard boxes uncontaminated by greasy pizza and cheese could be recycled.

“I think for the time being it’s going to considered garbage by the recycling centers and we’ll work to see if we can do something better, ” Frati said.

Council approved the first of two readings of the ordinance to establish the new recycling program with separate pickups for paper products and metals, glass and plastics.

Mayor George Brown lobbied council for support, saying it would have cost saving benefits. The Department of Public Works trucks would have a shorter trip and turnaround driving to Municipal Recovery Inc. located on Stanton Street in Wilkes-Barre. Sometimes the trucks have to wait for an hour to be weighed at Northeast Cartage & Recycling Solutions in Hanover Township. The tipping fees are expected to be lower, Brown said.

Residents will get a break, sort of, on the annual recycling fee.

Upset over Brown’s veto of their amended budget, a council majority of Chairman Tony Brooks, Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and John Marconi returned the recycling and sewer maintenance fee to $50. The fees are lower than what Brown asked for and don’t generate the revenue needed to balance his 2021 budget of more than $53 million.

Councilmen Bill Barrett and Mike Belusko joined with the other three members in a support of a resolution to resolve outstanding compliance issues listed in the state Auditor General’s 2018-2019 audit of the city’s Aggregated Pension Trust Fund.

McBride made a point of saying it was not an attempt to be “adversarial” in introducing the resolution, especially when Brown noted the fund made up of the five pension plans is in compliance and the city is in the process of rewriting some ordinances as recommended by the Auditor General.

“I just believe that council needs to act as a checks and balance system and I think that council needs to take a role in ensuring that certain changes are being made,” McBride said.

Council agreed with her that it would be beneficial to have a representative of the Auditor General’s office attend a meeting to explain the compliance issues.

The meeting held online as a safety measure in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic turned contentious during the public call-in period. Landlord Jason Carr brought up a Times Leader story on overtime paid to employees of the City Clerk’s office for attending City Council meetings, contrary to practices in other cities.

The city’s Administrative Code conflicts with the collective bargaining agreement regarding overtime. But in a May 22, 2003 legal opinion then city solicitor Bill Vinsko said the Code, which gives City Council control over the office, supersedes any contract not agreed to by City Council.

Still, Carr called for the resignation of City Clerk Jim Ryan and Assistant City Clerk Cathy Payne by the end of the year.

Carr then raised the matter of race, noting Ryan and Payne are Caucasian and receive overtime for doing something their jobs require. “Is this considered white privilege,” Carr asked.

Brooks interrupted.

“Mr. Carr. Whoa, you are beyond the pale here Mr. Carr,” Brooks shouted over Carr, who kept speaking by phone.

“I don’t know who’s trying to talk over me, but screw you too,” Carr yelled.

Barrett could be seen on the livestream of the meeting motioning to Brooks to end the call.

“I find his comments extremely reprehensible, insulting to everyone,” Barrett said. “It probably needed to end sooner than it did. So if he’s concerned about somebody talking over him, that’s too bad. Somebody needed to.”

After Brooks gaveled the meeting adjourned Belusko could be heard commenting about Carr. “What an (expletive). He’s a true (expletive).”

Belusko did not return a call.

“It’s very disappointing that Councilman Belusko had to use those words against a citizen just trying to express his opinion,” Carr said. He offered to sit down with Belusko to talk as adults.