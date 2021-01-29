🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A Hazle Township couple is locked up after allegedly neglecting their infant son, leaving him looking “emaciated.”

Andrew Gortva, 35, and Alexandria Miscavage, 23, are both facing a single felony count of endangering the welfare of children after an investigation was opened up into child abuse after they brought their infant son to his six-week wellness visit.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton, the child failed to gain weight since birth at his visit, appearing to be emaciated. The boy was diagnosed with failure to thrive and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville to receive further care.

While at the hospital, he gained two pounds over the course of three days, and was relinquished to the care of his parents.

However, at a further wellness visit only four days after the hospital stay, it was determined that the boy had failed to gain one ounce, and he was placed into protective custody and put in foster care.

On Jan. 27, Gortva and Miscavage were taken into custody and charged. Arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, their bail was set at $100,000 straight cash, and they were locked up at the county jail for lack of bail.