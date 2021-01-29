🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — While several other area school districts have already brought students back to in-person lessons in hybrid mode, and others have announced slower plans to bring them back in stages, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello announced Thursday that the district will remain in remote-only mode through February.

“Based on the local conditions and the continued level of a substantial transmission rate within Luzerne County,” Costello wrote in a note to the district community, the district will continue with live-stream classes for students to attend at home. “In-person classes will not resume during the month of February. We will tentatively plan to resume in-person instruction for K-12 Students who elected to be in option 1 for Monday, March 1st , 2021.”

The state defines counties as having low, moderate or substantial rates of transmission based on new cases in seven days and percentage of tests coming back positive. Luzerne County has been in substantial status for months.

The state initially recommended full in-person lessons only in low transmission counties, hybrid or remote-only for moderate and remote-only for substantial. But the state changed guidance for the second half of the school year saying those in substantial counties could consider hybrid learning for elementary students if local conditions seemed favorable. Remote-only is still recommended for high schools.

The move came with a growing amount of new research suggesting the probability of spreading COVID-19 among younger children in schools is much smaller than among adults.

Several local districts then opted to begin returning to hybrid mode, some quickly and others incrementally, bringing back a few grades at a time to see if it worked without an outbreak of new cases.

Costello’s decision to stay in remote-only mode through February was made as the Wilkes-Barre ZIP Code consistently continues to have weekly new case totals well above most of 41 codes in the county tracked by the Times Leader. There are four codes dubbed “Wilkes-Barre codes, and 18702, the largest, has had more than 100 cases a week for the last two months.