Anita Moore doesn’t mince words about how hard being a home care giver can get at times, but she always adds how rewarding the work can be.

Anita Moore worried about COVID-19, but not so much for herself “I mostly worried about spreading it to others,” the home-health care professional said about helping people often more at risk amid a pandemic.

Then she got the virus herself.

“I’m pretty sure I didn’t get it from work,” she said quickly, “I think I got it from my sister.” She was “pretty sick” for two weeks, then “for a whole month my lungs felt heavy.” But she rebounded, and went right back to the job of helping those who can’t always help themselves, and who were finding themselves confined to home even more than usual.

“It’s very rewarding,” Moore said.

Which is why, despite the difficulties of a job that can entail helping those with dementia, amnesia or just a sour mood, she eagerly recommends home health care as an option to consider in a world turned upside down, where the pandemic tossed millions out of work.

”We help with activities of daily living,” said Alyssa Maria, owner of the Home Instead service in Luzerne County. That includes meal preparation, light house keeping, medication reminders, safety supervision, bathing and other support. “Basically services that enable them to stay within their home instead of going to a nursing home. There’s been a huge demand, lately.”

It’s common for people to look for ways to avoid nursing homes, Maria added, but it’s become a bigger concern amid a pandemic that has raced through some care facilities.

“With the care giver work there’s a good opportunity for people who are laid off from retail and bars and restaurants due to the pandemic. This is a great way for them to stay employed, gain more skills and do something really meaningful.”

To fill the demand, Home Instead — a national company based in Nebraska, is holding “hiring week” nest week. Locally, Maria said they are hoping to fill more than 75 permanent caregiver positions.

“Some offices are offering substantial bonuses” for signing up now, Maria said, including hers. “We get people in right away, we have work available. We provide all our own training, we have a full-time trainer on staff.

“We do job shadows, we do introductions to our clients. We really go above and beyond to make sure people are comfortable when they go into somebody’s home.” And the local franchise offers a career path of four levels of care giving, with more training and higher pay at each one.

For Moore, entering the field was part happenstance and part necessity. About 10 years ago she started helping her grandmother, “and then my grandmother told her friend, and she told her friend and before you know it I’m caring for five people at once,”

She took a short break, then made it her occupation “for eight years now.”

Doing it during the pandemic “has been rough,” she conceded. “I’m very cautious, I always have been. I always wear my mask when I go to a client’s home, I’m always washing my hands, my poor hands are so sore.

“But it’s very rewarding, also, knowing that you’re taking care of somebody, you’re there for them, so they don’t have to go to nursing homes.” A niece, she notes, was working in a nursing home and left when an outbreak of COVID-19 hit the facility.

In fact, she suspects, “It’s less of a chance (to get the virus) at home, with a care giver.” Sure, she added, you worry about getting COVID-19 doing the job, but “you worry about getting it going to the grocery store.”

The job can be hard when patients are unwelcoming, or when Alzheimer’s or other mental deterioration makes them very forgetful, asking the same question repeatedly. “I respect people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia. First,it’s not their fault they have that condition. Secondly, they’re still people.”

The job can also provide some flexibility in scheduling. Moore has three children, including one with chronic conditions requiring frequent visits to the doctor. When something comes up, she has been able to call in and explain the dilemma, getting the day off on short notice to take care of family.

For more information about options at Home Instead, or to apply online, go to homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs.