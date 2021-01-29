Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Friday, Jan. 29 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Friday, Jan. 29 By Patrick Kernan - January 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update, including a drug bust in Wilkes-Barre, new information from the state on how many residents received vaccination shots, and new legislation that would assist living organ donors. Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 19 ° F 22 ° 14 ° 49 % 3.5mph 1 % Sat 23 ° Sun 32 ° Mon 33 ° Tue 32 ° Wed 21 °