DALLAS — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, prison Superintendent Kevin Ransom said in a statement released Friday.

Edgar Gearhart was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the statement added.

“Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene to administer life saving measures to no avail,” the statement said. “EMS responded to the facility and declared inmate Gearhart dead.”

Gearhart’s official cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, the SCI release stated. The Times Leader contacted Coroner Frank Hacken Friday afternoon to ask if an autopsy had been scheduled, but Hacken said he could not comment.

Gearhart, who was was serving a sentence for third-degree murder from Northumberland County, had been at SCI-Dallas since June 2019. His emergency contact/next-of-kin have been notified, officials said.

Reporting from Penn Live says that Gearhart, originally of Selinsgrove, pleaded no contest to the third-degree murder charge in 2016, after he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother’s boyfriend, Robert Blake, 46, in March 2015.

Gearhart had been serving a 10 to 20 year sentence, having been sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Charles H. Saylor.