🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Four men were arrested in separate drug sweeps in the city Thursday resulting in the seizure of four firearms, nearly 3,600 packets of heroin and fentanyl, 132 MDMA pills and four cellular phones.

City police and state police Vice and Narcotics teamed up to arrest Daniel Lester, 27, of Jersey City, Lamont Lester, 36, of Wildwick, and Tyshawn Webb, 26, of Jersey City, all in New Jersey, when a search warrant was executed at 253 N. Pennsylvania Ave., which was allegedly used as a source of heroin and fentanyl sales in the neighborhood, according to court records.

In the other arrest, Richard Lee Joyner, 30, allegedly sold heroin and fentanyl near his apartment at 13 E. Chestnut St. and at a gasoline service station at Blackman and Hazle streets.

According to the criminal complaints:

Drug agents served a search warrant at the North Pennsylvania Avenue residence Thursday afternoon finding a woman and two children inside. Lamont Lester and Webb quickly left a bedroom and ran to the attic where a firearm was “thrown.”

Webb told agents he arrived at the residence from New Jersey via Uber driver and planned to stay with the woman claiming he had sexual relationship with her.

The woman, who was not charged, told agents she did not know Webb. She claimed she knew two men as “Twin,” and “B-Boy,” who she allowed to stay at her residence and Webb arrived earlier Thursday.

Agents identified B-Boy as Daniel Lester, who is also known by the street name, “Dee,” and Twin was identified as Lamont Lester.

Agents say in the complaints they discovered four firearms inside the residence. One firearm was found under a pillow and another firearm had an altered serial number, the complaints say.

More than $3,000 cash, about 3,600 packets of heroin and fentanyl, 132 MDMA pills and four cell phones were found inside the house, the complaints say.

Agents allege the illicit drugs and contraband were found in a bedroom where the three men were sleeping.

Joyner stands accused of selling heroin and fentanyl near his East Chestnut Street apartment and while pumping gasoline into his vehicle, according to a complaint filed against him.

Daniel Lester was charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of criminal use of communication facility, and one count each of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Lamont Lester was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Webb was charged with three counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joyner was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township jailed the four men at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming them a danger to society.