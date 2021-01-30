🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Citing a desire to provide time for enough vaccinations to be administered, Hazleton Area Superintendent Brian Uplinger announced students will not return to schools until April 12

“As you may know, our School Board and Central Administration met for an extended period of time prior to the Board Meeting last night (Thursday),” Uplinger wrote in a message to parents and guardians Friday morning. He then announced the decision.

“In order to provide time for vaccinations to be appropriately administered, staff will return March 15, 2021. Students will return on April 12, 2021. A detailed return of students will be shared well before their return.”

Uplinger also noted “Our student computers have arrived. Our technology department is working diligently to prepare them for distribution. As soon as they are ready, I will communicate the schedule to you.”