WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam provided an update this week on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania and the many challenges that are ahead because of limited supply of doses from the federal government.

They were joined at a press conference by Interim Acting Physician General Dr. Wendy Braund and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield.

“Pennsylvania has not received enough doses to vaccinate the number of Pennsylvanians who need it, and that’s frustrating to all of us,” said Gov. Wolf. “The Trump Administration asked states to give more doses to more people, but the national stockpile was depleted.

“It is incredibly disappointing that the national vaccine supply is extremely limited, because states rely on the federal government to get the vaccine. My administration is fighting to make sure Pennsylvania gets our fair share of doses. Our goal remains to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine can get one.”

Following the poorly planned and executed roll-out of the vaccine by the Trump Administration, the Wolf Administration is hopeful the new Biden Administration will provide a fair and effective national vaccine distribution strategy. The commonwealth remains focused on working with the federal government to receive more doses and get them into arms as soon as possible.

“We know that Pennsylvanians are ready for the vaccine,” said Acting Secretary Beam. “We ask for patience as the amount of the vaccine in Pennsylvania and the nation is limited. We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking a phased approach. This way we can make sure the most vulnerable residents can get vaccinated now.”

Vaccine providers have administered vaccine to a total of 605,633 people, including 473,449 people who have received their first dose and 132,184 who have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania will receive 143,275 first doses of vaccine and 137,625 second doses of vaccine this week, bringing the total doses the commonwealth has received to more than 1.5 million total doses of vaccine.

Federal institutions and Philadelphia are receiving and administrating their own doses, which are not included in the state’s totals.

Information on the vaccine, including the state’s vaccine plan, COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, a vaccine provider map and vaccine distribution data can be found here.

“I have been impressed to see so many Pennsylvanians willing to make the sacrifices necessary to help each other get through the pandemic,” said Acting Interim Physician General Dr. Wendy Braund. “With the vaccine roll-out happening across the state we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I want to specifically thank all of the local vaccine providers who are working hard to get the vaccine into arms as quickly as it is available.”

PEMA is working with the Department of Health and county emergency management partners to ensure that county plans will be ready to execute as vaccines become more readily available. With a state as diverse as Pennsylvania, needs for planning or vaccine event support vary widely across the state.

“Like many people, we look forward to the day that we have sufficient COVID vaccine doses for everyone who wants one,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “When that day comes, PEMA and our federal and county partners will be ready to open vaccination clinics that meet the needs of the diverse communities across the state.”

Toomey issues statement on

Biden’s executive order blitz

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, this week issued the following statement on President Biden’s executive orders:

“One week ago, President Biden stood in front of the Capitol and stressed unity and healing. He expressed respect for those who did not vote for him and committed to working with Congress. And then he got to the White House and immediately started a record-breaking, left-wing executive order binge that has not stopped. Some of the actions include:

• Halting new oil and gas leases on public lands, which will drive up energy prices for American families;

• Revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a key infrastructure project with bipartisan support, the meritless termination of which will cost thousands of good paying jobs;

• Encouraging sanctuary cities that subvert federal law in order to shield illegal immigrants, including violent criminals;

• Rejoining the ineffective Paris Climate Accord which will have a negligible impact on the environment while disadvantaging American businesses against their foreign competitors.

“These unilateral, partisan actions to unwind the work of the previous administration create an unpredictable regulatory environment that undermines any economic recovery while dividing us even further. Unifying the country requires more than just words, and it is time for President Biden to take tangible action that matches his aspirational tone.”

Senate approves Baker-sponsored

child pornography protection bill

The state Senate this week approved legislation to enhance the penalties for child pornography, while also establishing the Task Force on Child Pornography, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, who sponsored the bill.

Senate Bill 87 was overwhelmingly passed by a bi-partisan vote of 46-2, and now advances to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Baker explained that Senate Bill 87 was previously sponsored by the late Sen. Dave Arnold (R-48), who passed away earlier this month. The legislation would boost penalties in cases of child pornography in which the child is under the age of 10 or is prepubescent. This includes penalties for anyone who views, possesses, disseminates, photographs, videotapes or otherwise depicts these children engaging in sexual acts.

“With the recent passing of Senator Arnold after his courageous battle with cancer, I am pleased that this important measure has received swift Senate approval,” Baker said. “This bill was something that our colleague Dave Arnold was firmly committed to, as a professional who devoted himself to enforcing laws and securing justice for crime victims, as a proud and caring parent, and as someone possessed of strong moral conscience.”

Baker noted that the bill also allows the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing to develop sentencing enhancements for those who sexually abuse children that are known to them.

In addition, the bill would create a special Task Force on Child Pornography to review laws pertaining to child pornography and make recommendations to improve the investigation and prosecution of offenders to ensure the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable. The Task Force will recommend any necessary changes in state statutes, practices and policies relating to child pornography.

“As every massive hack reminds us, those using technology for illicit purposes are often more agile than those charged with protecting, enforcing, and penalizing wrongdoing,” Baker stated. “For that reason, a key piece of this legislation is the task force of professional experts charged with upgrading every aspect of our fight against this sin. One child victimized would be too many if he or she were yours or mine; thousands are being victimized who are effectively under our care. This is intolerable and must be stopped.”

Boback, Baker announce $262,000

in DEP grants for Wyoming County

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, and Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, this week announced three recipients of Growing Greener Grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in Wyoming County.

“Even during difficult times, it is important to work together to help keep Pennsylvania clean,” said Boback. “Throughout Wyoming County, we have organizations who are committed to doing just that. I am delighted to see three grants from the Growing Greener program being distributed in our county.”

“Preservation of our environment is an important investment in our future,” Baker said. “I am pleased that these grants are being provided to local groups to protect our water resources. The Growing Greener program has had a significant impact within our region in the past, and these three projects will continue the positive trend of safeguarding our waterways.”

The projects in Wyoming County that received grants are as follows:

• $150,000 grant — Mehoopany Creek Watershed Association, Inc., Mehoopany Creek, Windy Valley and North Branch, restoration maintenance project.

• $80,731 grant — Wyoming County Conservation District, controlling nutrients within a high-quality watershed.

• $31,555 grant — Wyoming County Conservation District, nutrient/sediment pollution reduction initiative.