🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said this week he will be focused on many issues in the Democratic-controlled 117th Congress, but there are two issues he will be laser focused on — tackling the coronavirus and the economic calamity facing the country.

Casey, 60, of Scranton, said he hopes there will be more bipartisanship in Congress.

“All of us have to be focused on these two challenges ahead of us,” Casey said. “A lot of Americans are hurting and small businesses are struggling with many closing and jobs lost.”

Casey said family incomes have been depleted, and families are having difficulty putting food on the table.

Casey also said unemployment in Northeastern Pennsylvania is above state and national numbers.

And Casey talked about the need for more COVID-19 vaccinations, the pending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and the pressing need for tax credits for child care.

Casey is supportive of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better economic plan.

Child care

As soon as next week or the following week, Casey will introduce the Child Care and Dependent Credit Enhancement Act, but that could be delayed due to the impeachment trial.

The Child Care and Dependent Credit Enhancement Act would:

• Make the full Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit available to most working families — the bill would make the full credit available to families with income under $125,000. The current phase-down of the credit begins at $15,000 of income.

• Put more money into a family’s pocket — the bill increases the maximum credit from $1,050 to $4,000 per child (age 0-13), up to $8,000.

• Ensure lower income families see a benefit — the bill would make the credit fully refundable to make sure those with the greatest need see a benefit.

• Retain the value over time — the bill would index benefits to inflation to ensure they keep up with ever-growing costs.

• The credit fully phases out for incomes above $440,000 a year.

Casey said wrap-around services, like childcare, are essential to both our national economic infrastructure and our nation’s economic recovery.

“The benefit of this legislation is obvious to families,” Casey said. “And it gets them back to work. People aren’t working because they can’t afford child care. We will push for this real hard.”

Infrastructure

Casey said a far-reaching infrastructure bill would be welcome news for Northeastern Pennsylvania because of the rampant deterioration of roads and bridges and the lack of broadband service in rural areas throughout the state.

“With or without bipartisan support, we should get this done,” Casey said. “NEPA has so many infrastructure needs and the federal government should help pay for that.”

This week, Gov. Tom Wolf urged the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation to prioritize critical infrastructure needs for the commonwealth as a part of any potential new stimulus package and infrastructure package.

In a letter to the delegation, the governor emphasized that an investment in our infrastructure is critical to address current needs and help move Pennsylvania forward.

Throughout his administration Gov. Wolf has emphasized the need to invest in our infrastructure, from high speed internet access and blighted properties to our aging transportation and stormwater infrastructures and green spaces.

“Record job losses continue to impact Pennsylvania even as we are taking steps to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “It is vital to the future success of our commonwealth that additional funding be allocated through a comprehensive and robust infrastructure package, as well as stimulus funding, to address the immediate and long-term needs of those left behind by the changing dynamics of our industries, as well as provide additional job opportunities across many sectors.”

The governor also emphasized the need for federal infrastructure funding to address the state’s massive and aging transportation network.

The American Society of Engineers’ 2018 “infrastructure report card” gives Pennsylvania a D+ rating for the quality of its roads and bridges, and a D for its transit.

“This is unacceptable but can easily be remedied with additional funding from the federal government to improve our highways, bridges, and secondary roads as well upgrade our strained transit systems,” Wolf said.

Casey said he would favor a return to a WPA-like program — a federal jobs plan like done in the 1930s.

“There are so many projects in communities that we could pay people to do,” Casey said.

Health care

Casey said the populations of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties are two of the oldest in Pennsylvania and the U.S. He said health care is a vital industry and he favors increasing the wages of direct-care workers.

Casey advocates increasing funding for Medicaid to provide waivers for home care health services. Part of the plan would be to enhance the supply and retention of direct support professionals by increasing wages, benefits and support services.

Impeachment

Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Casey called for the impeachment of President Trump and accountability for those members of Congress who led the effort to overthrow a democratic election.

“There can be no justice without accountability for those involved in the insurrection against the federal government,” Casey said. “Those who stormed the Capitol should face charges. President Trump should be impeached and removed from office because he betrayed his oath to the Constitution and incited a mob to violence.”

Casey said there should also be accountability for those members of Congress who led the effort to overthrow a democratic election.

“If they refuse to resign their office, then Congress should begin to explore censure or expulsion,” Casey said. “Failing to hold those responsible for the insurrection accountable would be a profound injustice and give a green light to future authoritarians.”

American Rescue Plan

Casey supports Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan, but he admits it will be a challenge to get it approved in a bipartisan fashion.

“It may sound pessimistic, but the Republicans won’t support it,” Casey said. “If the numbers are reduced, it would undermine the effectiveness of the plan.”

The American Rescue Plan would provide:

• $1,400 to most Americans in addition to the $600 already received..

• $350 billion to aid state and local governments.

• $170 billion for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education.

• $50 billion for COVID-19 testing.

• $20 billion for a national vaccine program.