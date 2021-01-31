🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and seven more deaths. The death count is now at 631.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 22,882 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,98 cases and 355 deaths; Monroe County has 8,595 cases and 245 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,191 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 839,239.

The state does not issue an update on Sunday — a two-day report will be released Monday.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

Through Jan. 30: 1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

930,150 first doses will have been allocated.

757,766 of the first doses will have been administered.

884,700 second doses will have been allocated.

173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.

Through Jan. 29: 941,412 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 574,120 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 183,646 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 941,412 doses administered to 757,766 people.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution web page.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.