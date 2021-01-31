🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local and state police along with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place on South Main Street on Saturday night.

According to a press release issued by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the department received multiple 911 calls and responded to the 200 block of South Main Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Three gunshot victims were located at the scene and were all transported to an area hospital for further treatment. There’s no word on the condition of any of the victims at this time.

An investigation is being conducted by police from Wilkes-Barre City, along with the Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office. Preliminary findings indicate that the victims were involved in some sort of confrontation with the suspect or suspects, who remain unknown at this time.

The shots are believed to have been fired by a male, who then fled north from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s detective division at 570-208-4200 or to call 911.