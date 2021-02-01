🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and four more deaths. The death count is now at 635.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 22,951 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,433 cases and 355 deaths; Monroe County has 8,639 cases and 245 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.