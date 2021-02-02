🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city Monday issued its 2021 property tax and set the payment schedule.

The schedule with the installment plan dates is:

• March 3, first installment due and the last day to pay in the 1% discount amount.

• March 4 to May 4, the face amount due.

• April 6, second installment due

• May 5, third installment due and the last day to pay the face amount.

• May 6, payment due date with 15% penalty.

• June 4, fourth installment due.

• Dec. 15, last day to pay property tax.

Anyone who has not received their tax bill by Feb. 7 should call the Tax Office at 570-208-4192 or 570-208-4175.

Taxes are payable by cash, check or money order and should be made payable to the “City of Wilkes-Barre.” The Tax Office is located on the first floor of City Hall, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. The Tax Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Taxpayers can also mail their payments and installment payment coupons to: Wilkes-Barre City Tax Office, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Taxpayers requesting a receipt should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Postmark date will be accepted as the payment date.

Payments can be deposited in the secure, drop-off box located outside of City Hall at the North Washington Street entrance. Cash will not be accepted through the mail or drop-off.