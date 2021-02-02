🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A woman from Hunlock Township was sentenced last week to federal prison for her role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring.

Amanda Boyle, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to nine years in prison on charges she participated in a conspiracy to distribute 1.5 to five kilograms of methamphetamine between January 2017 and December 2018, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Boyle was sentenced Jan. 29.

Boyle was one of five people indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018 for trafficking methamphetamine in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Schuylkill counties, Brandler stated.