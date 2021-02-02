🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board reorganized last week and elected Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley as chairman of the board for 2021 and Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak was named vice chairman.

McGinley succeeds Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Dominick as board chair.

The other board members are: Jerry Notarianni, Lackawanna County Commissioner; David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager; and Lee Ann Dominick, Luzerne County Council member.

The election came amid yet another dismal report on passenger activity at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, as Executive Director Carl Beardsley detailed the continued decline due to the pandemic.

In his report, Beardsley noted that passenger enplanements for the month of December 2020 decreased 69.2% to 7,224, from 23,446 in December 2019. Beardsley attributed the sharp decline was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beardsley reported that in December 2020, 373 departing flights were cancelled — 369 for the pandemic and four for air traffic/weather issues. Beardsley said this accounts for 21,508 (67.6%) out of a total 31,812 departure seats.

Also, 372 arriving flights were cancelled — 368 due to the pandemic and four for air traffic/weather issues.

Beardsley’s report broke down passenger flow by airline:

• 110,834 people flew out of the airport last year, down from the record 296,632 in 2019 — a 62.6% decline.

• American Airlines, passengers were 74,509.

• United, 22,437 passengers.

• Delta, 13,325 passengers.

“We don’t know what the future holds,” Beardsley said, again referring to the restrictions of the pandemic. “But we hope to see some incremental growth going forward. Hopefully soon we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

At its November meeting, the Bi-County Airport Board also announced the airport is partnering with Boscov’s Department Store to provide two non-stop flights to Orlando, Florida, staring in March of 2021. Beardsley said that partnership will be of great benefit to the airport and its customers.

In other business, the board:

• Gave final approval to its 2021 budget of $6.7 million.

• Presented an Outstanding Service Award to Patrick McGowan, a 20-year veteran of the airport’s operations staff.