WILKES-BARRE — Terry Gross, host of NPR’s long-running radio show “Fresh Air,” will deliver a virtual lecture through Wilkes University on April 25.

Gross’ appearance, which has been dubbed “All I Did Was Ask: An Afternoon with Terry Gross,” was originally scheduled to occur last April as part of the annual Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities series.

According to a release from Wilkes University, Gross’ lecture will be an interview-style discussion, offering what the university is calling “a behind-the-mic glimpse of her innovative and hugely popular public radio show, ‘Fresh Air.’”

Gross will be offering stories about her long-running news show, discussing some of the most iconic moments in her career.

The discussion with Gross will be moderated by Mark Stine, a professor at Wilkes University in communication studies, featuring questions from Wilkes’ president, Greg Cant.

Gross’ lecture on April 25 is free and open to the public, being broadcast virtually at wilkes.edu/rosenn. Additionally, Gross will meet with Wilkes students for a live question-and-answer session on March 11.

Gross has been the host of NPR’s award-winning “Fresh Air” since 1975, originally only broadcast in the Philadelphia area. Since then, “Fresh Air” has slowly grown in popularity and is now broadcast on 600 public radio stations, becoming the first non-drive-time public radio show to get more than 5 million listeners a week.