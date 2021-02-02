🔊 Listen to this

The ongoing winter weather event is impacting some COVID-19 vaccinations, with Geisinger vaccination facilities getting a late start today.

The announcement came via a Geisinger release on Monday afternoon, which said the medical system’s four community vaccine centers will open at noon today, which includes our area’s vaccine center in Jenkins Township.

Anyone with a vaccination appointment scheduled before noon will be contacted to reschedule. The release does not suggest that later appointments will be affected.

Geisinger’s three other vaccine facilities in Danville, Jersey Shore and Lewistown are all also affected by the late start.