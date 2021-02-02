🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to the winter storm impacting the region, a tier 4 restriction was placed on all interstates in Northeast Pennsylvania beginning at 9 a.m.

The following roadways will be placed on a Tier 1 restriction with a 45 mph speed restriction and a commercial vehicle right lane only restriction:

• The entire length of interstate 81 in both directions in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties.

• The entire length of Interstate 80 in both directions in Luzerne county.

• The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties will remain at Tier 4 restriction until further notice.

PennDOT has also lifted the restriction of trucks to the right lane on all 4-lane sections of Interstates 80 and 380 in the region.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York, issued the following forecast for Northeast Pennsylvania:

Today: Occasional snow before noon, then snow showers, mainly after noon. High near 31. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated snow showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m,, then rain showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

