🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and three more deaths. The death count is now at 638.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,026 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,497 cases and 360 deaths; Monroe County has 8,683 cases and 245 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 4,410 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 850,488.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6: 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated.

822,818 of the first doses will have been administered.

1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated.

201,797 of the second doses will have been administered.

Through Feb. 1: 1,024,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 621,021 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 201,797 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 1,024,615 doses administered to 822,818 people.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 3,280 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 650 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22–Jan. 28, stood at 9.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 95,813 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,656,629 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,165 cases among employees, for a total of 75,612 at 1,544 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,406 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 23,121 of our total cases are among health care workers.