PLAINS TWP. — A husband and wife fatally shot by their neighbor who then took his own life Monday had prior disputes, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

Salavantis in a news release confirmed Jeffrey Spaide, 47, killed James Goy Jr., 50, and his wife, Lisa Ann Goy, 48, before taking his own life during a dispute over shoveling snow outside their homes on West Bergh Street in Plains Township.

During an argument that involved yelling, expletives, obscene gestures and threats, Spaide emerged from his home and fatally shot James Goy and his wife before retrieving another firearm he used to continue shooting at the victims.

Spaide was pacing inside his house in front of a window and took his own life when the township police arrived at the scene, according to the news release.

Salavantis said the investigation is completed after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage of the incident.

According to the news release:

Police responded to gunfire on West Bergh Street just before 9 a.m. Monday, finding the bodies of James Goy and his wife lying on the street.

Spaide was found deceased inside his home at 6 W. Bergh St.

Interviews with witnesses uncovered the Goys and Spaide had prior disputes. Their homes are directly across from each other.

Video footage and witnesses revealed Spaide was shoveling snow from his driveway while the Goys were clearing snow from their vehicles.

The Goys were shoveling snow from their parking spots and taking it across the street throwing the snow on Spaide’s property.

Spaide requested they stop that resulted in a heated exchange between them.

During the argument, James Goy threw an object he was using to clear snow from his car and approached Spaide in the street while clenching his fist. In response, Spaide retreated into his home.

The Goys proceeded to yell at Spaide using expletives while they called each other names, the news release says.

James Goy threatened and was seen making obscene gestures at Spaide.

Spaide exited his home with a firearm as the Goys continued shouting at him. Spaide began to discharge rounds from the firearm and the Goys did not react until multiple rounds were fired, the news release says.

Spaide fired multiple rounds at close range and then returned to his residence and later returned with another weapon he used to continue to discharge rounds at James Goy and his wife, who were struck in the first shooting.

Spaide re-enters his residence where a witness observed him pacing in a window. As police approached their homes, another gunshot is heard, which is believed to be the self-inflicted gunshot wound that mortally wounded Spaide.