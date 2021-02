🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The green for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be natural if things work out as planned.

Mayor George Brown Tuesday said he hopes to move the parade months down the road from the traditional March date.

“Tentatively we’ll be postponing it until Sept. 19,” Brown said.

The new date is a summer Sunday and the day after Scranton’s parade which also was tentatively pushed back to Sept. 18.

