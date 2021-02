🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Garbage and recycling collection for residents in the Mayflower, Rolling Mill Hill, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods will remain as scheduled for Wednesday.

Garbage and recycling pick up for North End, Heights, and Brookside Neighborhoods, which was cancelled for Tuesday, will resume next week on Feb 9. as a double pickup.

All other garbage and recycling collection days will remain as scheduled.

— Staff Report