HANOVER TWP. — Saying he plans “to extend our work and school from home,” Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced a new virtual community meeting for Monday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., at which he promised “to provide specific details.”

Data does not currently point to “a safe environment” for students, staff and community,” Barrett said at the start of Tuesday’s monthly School Board meeting.

Last month Barrett announced a plans to return students to the classroom over a stretch from Feb. 16 through March 1, starting with special needs students and then returning elementary students in hybrid mode a grade or two at a time. He said he wanted to make sure the system worked without a surge in new COVID-19 cases, but hoped to bring all student in over time as transmission rates went down.

Area districts have taken a variety of approaches to bringing students back into the classroom after months of remote-only learning, especially after the state changed guidance last month from suggesting remote-only learning in districts with substantial risk of transmission to suggesting remote or hybrid for elementary students.. Some have extended full-remote only while others have brought all students back in hybrid. The ultimate decision has been left to each district.