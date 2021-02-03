🔊 Listen to this

Jim Bobeck tries to navigate a tiny sled board down the Kirby Park Levee Tuesday. Spoiler alert: He didn’t get far before he was sliding sans sled. That’s OK, he figured, he did better than someone who didn’t even show up. ‘CJ chickened out,’ He said. You know who you are, CJ.

‘Let’s sit in each other’s laps!’ Erin McLaughlin suggested as she and her hearty troupe of tubers kept looking for new ways to experience the Kirby Park Levee. So they pared up, mostly parent/child, and headed down in a row. One pair barely made it a few feet down the slope before losing control

Rode that bucking tube all the way to the bottom of the levee!

Josh Cielo of Larksville said he looked at his snowboard, thought of the levee at Kirby Park, and thought ‘why not give it a try?’ Turned out it worked pretty well Tuesday.

‘Let’s try locking elbows!’ Erin McLaughlin, in the red jacket near the far end, suggested to her group of friends and their offspring. So they did just that Tuesday, lining and locking up atop the Kriby Park Levee for a push. How it work? Actually, they stayed together longer than any of the one-behind-the-other chains they had been trying.

As the winter storm that dumped close to two feet of snow in some parts of Luzerne County comes to an end, early forecasts for the weekend indicate that there may be more bad weather on the way.

A wintry mix of snow and rain tentatively forecasted for early Friday afternoon could make for slippery road conditions around the area, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, there’s a slight chance for snow falling throughout the day on Sunday.

After a few days of relief in the wake of a storm that lasted almost 48 hours from Sunday into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service is predicting that snow will begin falling just after midnight on Friday, and continue until the early afternoon.

The expected snow accumulation is only at about an inch, but some additional rain showers starting around noon on Friday could create a wintry mix and tricky conditions into Friday evening.

At this time, the National Weather Service is marking a 70% chance of precipitation during this Friday afternoon time frame. There’s a chance of some more snow falling later Friday night, but only a 30% chance.

Saturday is expected to be all clear, but the National Weather Service is predicting a 40% chance of snow on Sunday and a 30% chance on Sunday night. No estimated accumulation is available at this time.

According to the Service’s hourly weather forecast, the snow may begin falling right around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, and could potentially continue all the way through to Monday morning, though the likelihood of precipitation is downgraded after midnight on Monday.

There’s been no official advisory or watch from the National Weather Service about the weekend’s possible inclement weather, but the service’s hazardous weather outlook indicates the possibility of slippery road conditions during the day Friday.