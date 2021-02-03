🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE – The area’s final remaining Kmart department store will close next month, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

“The saying goes all good things must come to an end,” the post reads. “After almost 47 years in our Community our Edwardsville/Kingston store will be closing come the middle of April, 2021.”

It continues, saying a sale will begin on Thursday, but lists the date of the sale as Feb. 3, which is today.

The move follows the closing of stores in Wilkes-Barre and Pittston.

