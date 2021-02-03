🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police and Luzerne County detectives continue to investigate the shooting that claimed the lives of two men on South Main Street over the weekend.

Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre.

According to a news release from the coroner’s office, forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert conducted autopsies on Thomas and Chapman on Sunday.

Both men died from gun shot wounds and the manner of death was listed as homicides. A third person also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

Police released video footage of the shooting that shows a group of men standing outside 215 S. Main St. at about 11:34 p.m. on Jan. 30 when an unknown man brandished a firearm and discharged four to five rounds, striking Thomas, Chapman and the third man.

Police suspect the gunman fled in a silver sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Dodge.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives at 570-208-4222.