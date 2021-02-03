🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and seven more deaths. The death count is now at 645.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,068 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,544 cases and 361 deaths; Monroe County has 8,713 cases and 246 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6: 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated.

822,818 of the first doses will have been administered.

1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated.

201,797 of the second doses will have been administered.

Through Feb. 1: 1,024,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 621,021 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 201,797 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 1,024,615 doses administered to 822,818 people.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.