WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Wednesday said he looks forward to having the opportunity to serve on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee as the nation faces threats of domestic terrorism at home and complex challenges abroad.

Casey, D-Scranton, announced that he was named to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which oversees the U.S. intelligence community and influences U.S. foreign and national security policy.

Sen. Casey previously served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2007-2013, and chaired its Middle East and South Asia Subcommittee for four years.

“As a member of the Committee, I will promote policies that keep our country safe and further our interests,” Casey said.

According to information supplied by Casey’s office, the Committee was created by the Senate in 1976 to:

• Oversee and make continuing studies of the intelligence activities and programs of the United States Government.

• Submit to the Senate appropriate proposals for legislation and report to the Senate concerning such intelligence activities and programs.

• Provide vigilant legislative oversight over the intelligence activities of the United States to assure that such activities are in conformity with the Constitution and laws of the United States.

With Democrats in the Senate majority, Sen. Casey said he will also serve as Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging and as a senior member of the Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committees.

Casey, 60, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and is currently service his third six-year term. He previously served as Pennsylvania Auditor General from 1997 to 2005, and as Pennsylvania Treasurer from 2005 to 2007.