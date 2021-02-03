🔊 Listen to this

Former Wilkes-Barre towing contractor Leo A. Glodzik III’s motion for an early termination from his supervised release was denied by a federal judge on Wednesday.

In a brief response, Chief Judge John E. Jones III of the Middle District of Pennsylvania denied Glodzik’s motion without prejudice. In his denial, Jones cites the fact that, as reported by prosecutors, Glodzik has not yet made any affirmative payments toward the money he owes in tax debt, approximately $148,000.

Glodzik, 50, has been serving three years of supervised release following a stint in a New Jersey federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud, subscribing to a false tax return and to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

The charges stemmed from a scheme orchestrated by Glodzik in which he would overcharge the owners of vehicles towed by Glodzik’s company, and then falsify the paperwork when the owners would transfer ownership of their vehicles to him to discharge their fees. Glodzik also falsified a tax return in which he claimed zero taxable income in 2008.

Glodzik was initially sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, in addition to the three years of supervised release.

He was released in August of 2018.

In his petition, which was filed on July 2, 2020, Glodzik claimed that he should be granted an early termination of his probation because, among other things, he had complied with all the conditions of his sentence and probation, and because he is not a violent person and poses no danger to the community.

Glodzik’s motion also noted that his probation officer had no objections to the motion.

Jones’s denial does note that the court has been made aware of a payment plan being established by Glodzik with the IRS to pay off his debt, and that the court’s denial was without prejudice to Glodzik renewing his motion if he were to become compliant with this condition of his probation.