WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plains Township arrested on allegations he assaulted a woman on Carey Avenue damaged the interior of a prisoner transport vehicle on Sunday, according to court records.

Robert Paul Amos, 39, of Miner Street, unbuckled himself and managed to get his handcuffed hands from his back to his front while being transported to city police headquarters, court records say.

When a city officer opened the exterior door, Amos allegedly kicked open an interior cage door and threw a metal plate, striking the officer in the chest and arm.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were at a vehicle crash at Carey Avenue and Academy Street when an officer noticed a man, identified as Amos, and a woman yelling nearby.

The officer approached the two as Amos began to walk away.

Amos told the officer he went out on several dates with the woman who owed him money. He admitted to shoving the woman to the ground, the complaint says.

Police said the woman claimed to be a former prostitute and that she had engaged in sexual activity with Amos. She was standing on Carey Avenue when Amos drove past and parked his vehicle before approaching her.

She claimed Amos grabbed and shoved her to the ground, and punched her several times and strangled her, the complaint says.

Amos was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and placed in the rear of a prisoner transport van.

While driving to police headquarters, the officer heard noises coming from the prisoner cargo area.

When the officer opened the exterior door, Amos had his handcuffed hands in front of him and unbuckled himself. Amos allegedly kicked open the interior cage door and threw a metal plate at the officer, who was struck in the chest and arm.

Amos was able to dismantle a metal plate that separates prisoners.

Two heroin packets were allegedly found in the area where Amos had been seated in the prisoner transport vehicle.

Amos was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of institutional vandalism, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, strangulation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amos was released after posting $25,000 bail, court records say.