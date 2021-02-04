🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — Township police arrested a man they allegedly observed grabbing a woman and holding her on the ground after he forced her to report a rape on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the residence of Martin James Kemper, 56, on Wipperwill Lane, at about 6:45 p.m. after a woman called to say she was raped. Officers were familiar with Kemper and asked the woman if he was next to her while she was on the phone, according to court records.

When an officer arrived at the residence, he observed Kemper on top of the woman holding her down in the driveway, court records say.

The officer instructed Kemper to get off the woman and to go inside his house.

She told police, court records say, Kemper forced her to call police saying she was raped.

Police said the rape was a false report.

Kemper told police, “the male is raping (woman) and he is sick of it,” claiming to have recordings of the sexual assault, court records say.

Police said there was no evidence of a sexual assault when Kemper played an audio recording.

Kemper allegedly admitted he used methamphetamine since he was released from jail six days ago.

Police in court records say Kemper was jailed on violations of an active protection-from-abuse order.

The woman told police she feared for her safety.

Kemper was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was also charged with violating the protection-from-abuse order.

Kemper was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 total bail.