🔊 Listen to this

A surveillance camera recorded a shooting that left two men dead and another man injured on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Detectives with city police and Luzerne County have obtained an arrest warrant charging a man with fatally shooting two men and injuring another outside a lounge on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre last weekend.

The name of the suspect has not officially been released.

A review of court records indicate the suspect has prior criminal cases and spent time jailed at the county correctional facility.

The Times Leader is not disclosing the suspect’s name until he is officially in custody.

Police released video footage of the shooting that shows a group of men standing outside 215 S. Main St. at about 11:34 p.m. on Jan. 30 when the suspect brandished a firearm and discharged several, striking two men and injuring a third man.

On Wednesday, the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified the two men who were killed as Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert on Sunday conducted autopsies that revealed Thomas and Chapman died from gunshot wounds. Their manner of deaths were listed as homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said the third person who sustained a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect fled in a silver sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives at 570-208-4222.