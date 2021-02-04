🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. John Yudichak on Wednesday said Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget would impose a 46.3% tax hike on small businesses in Pennsylvania — the largest tax hike in history — at a time when small businesses are fighting to survive the Wolf Administration’s arbitrary shutdown orders and the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania’s working families face unprecedented economic challenges, and the governor responds with a budget plan to reward his partisan political allies instead of laying out a comprehensive plan to get our economy growing again,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. “Pennsylvania community colleges, the engines of our workforce development system, are an essential pathway for workers displaced in a down-turned economy, but they have been seriously shortchanged in the governor’s budget with a meager 0.6% increase in funding that will leave countless working families without opportunities to improve their economic future.”

Wolf’s General Fund budget is $37.8 billion, an increase of $3.8 billion, or 11.1%, over the prior year.

“Adding insult to injury on the economic front in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the governor is eliminating the $5 million State Facility Closure Transition Program after promising the communities of Newport Township and White Haven Borough that he would help their communities recover from the loss of 800 jobs with the closure of SCI Retreat and White Haven Center,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak went on to say that the budget doesn’t include a cost of living adjustment to increase much needed funding for Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been at the epicenter of the pandemic with nearly two-thirds of all COVID-19 related deaths occurring in our long-term care facilities.

“I fully expect the General Assembly will reject the governor’s budget that ignores working families and punishes small businesses, but it certainly makes clear that the Administration remains out of touch with the plight of millions of Pennsylvanians who are battling through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic devastation it has brought to their lives,” Yudichak said.

Baker

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said the governor’s desire to achieve education funding increases by raising the state’s personal income tax for most Pennsylvanians from 3.07% to 4.49% “is concerning.”

“This would be the largest jump in the last 30 years,” Baker said. “Every year, as we commence the process of formulating a state budget plan, we must come together to strike a balance between respecting taxpayers and funding important programs that residents across our Commonwealth depend upon.

“To many taxpayers, this looks like the wrong budget at the wrong moment. This budget should begin with a plan for plugging the shortfalls in our health care system and correcting the major errors in the state’s pandemic response. Unfortunately, Gov. Wolf has chosen to reach for the same big government remedies that continue to fail us in this time of extraordinary challenge.”

Baker said there is nothing novel about a governor calling for more education money.

“Pumping more money into the existing structure may satisfy political arithmetic, but it is not going to solve structural problems,” Baker said. “Deficiencies in broadband access are proving to be a major stumbling block to education equality and improvement, a consideration outside whatever funding formula someone prefers.”

Kaufer

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said the governor’s plan seeks to raise the personal income tax (PIT) by 46% on mom and pop businesses and other small businesses who have been struggling and suffered vast financial losses during the pandemic.

“This proposal, if enacted, would kick our small businesses while they are already down,” Kaufer said.

Pashinski

But Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said he thought the governor “hit it out of the park.”

“His presentation would provide either a reduction or no tax increase to nearly 70% of Pennsylvanians in an attempt to balance the contributions of all Pennsylvanians for the benefit of our financial and economic stability,” Pashinski said.

Pashinski said he favors the governor using the Fair Funding Formula in his budget proposal to appropriately distribute education funding to schools who have been underfunded for years.

“This will certainly help Wilkes-Barre Area and Hanover Area School Districts, who have been severely underfunded for over six years,” Pashinski said.

Mullery

Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, said he was satisfied to see the governor try to reform Pennsylvania charter schools, while increasing the basic and special education subsidies.

“This should allow our local school districts to operate without the need for additional property tax increases,” Mullery said. “Following a year of historic unemployment and pandemic-related business closures, this is vitally important to my constituents.”

Carroll

Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, said the governor’s budget address begins a months-long policy discussion expected to culminate in a final budget in June.

“I’m especially eager to examine the proposed cyber charter reform that’s long overdue, which provides added support to our school districts without the need for a tax increase,” Carroll said. “In addition, an increase in our state’s minimum wage should finally be a policy that advances especially when most employers already have a starting wage above $7.25 an hour and every one of our neighboring states have a minimum wage above Pennsylvania’s.”

Toohil

Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, said the shared priority should be an efficient and effective vaccine delivery program.

“The faster that happens, the sooner we can all go back to work and get Pennsylvania’s economy rolling again,” Toohil said. “And the governor’s call to legalize recreational marijuana shows a disconnect with families and sends the wrong message to our youth. It only serves to promote vaping, smoking and getting high, and is counter to our efforts to help young people stay healthy and safe during the pandemic. I get that legalizing marijuana would be a revenue source, but it should not be at the expense of Pennsylvania’s children.”

Toohil has been opposed to legalization of marijuana during her legislative career, but has previously taken heat over that stance.

She was the target of attack ads during a previous campaign, including release of a video which showed a young Toohil with another woman at a table with a marijuana bong in front of them.

In a 2013 response, Toohil said: “I am not that young woman today,” adding that “If you think that doing drugs is cool – it’s not. If you think that doing drugs is ok – it’s not. The decisions that you make in life – good or bad – have an impact. Just be careful with the choices that you make.”