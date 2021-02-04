🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s 11 school districts would get a whopping $60.4 million increase in state funding for basic and special education combined under Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed education budget, but Wilkes-Barre Area would be by far the biggest winner, getting an increase of about $30.2 million — half of the county total.

Wolf’s big change is to start distributing all basic education money through the relatively new Fair Funding Formula, devised after the state conducted a “Costing Out” study to see what each district would need in state funding to assure equitable education opportunities for all students. The state adopted the formula in 2016, but only applied it to new money for education. Amounts given to districts prior to adopting the formula are still divvied using the old system.

Local school district officials and many advocate groups have pushed the idea of allotting all basic education funds through the new formula, with several groups and districts — including Wilkes-Barre Area — signing on to a lawsuit contending Harrisburg is violating the state Constitution by failing to provide adequate money for public education.

Theoretically, switching to the fair funding formula and increasing overall state money — which Wolf’s budget proposal apparently attempts to do — would make the lawsuit moot. But Wilkes-Barre Superintendent Brian Costello stressed it is only a proposed budget, and said the district would continue to fight for an equitable funding system.

His caution is almost certainly warranted. Republicans and conservatives in the state legislature immediately questioned the tax increases proposed to cover Wolf’s ambitious plan.

The impact of the proposal is dramatic for Luzerne County Districts, which would see an increase in state Basic Education Funding ranging from 1% at Lake Lehman and Northwest Area to nearly 95% for Wilkes-Barre Area, where BEF funding would jump from abut $30.4 million this year to $59.1 million next year.

The governor also proposed a pretty big increase in Special Education Funding, a bone of contention among many local district officials who routinely point out that state funding for special education has not kept up with the actual expense, leaving local districts to pay a bigger and bigger share of a costs mandated by state and federal law.

Wolf’s proposal would add a bit more than $5.5 million in SEF to local district coffers, ranging from an 32% increase for Wyoming Valley West to an 11% increase each for Crestwood, Lake-Lehman and Pittston Area.