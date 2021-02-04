Edwardsville Kmart closing in April

EDWARDSVILLE — The area’s final remaining Kmart department store will close this spring, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

“The saying goes all good things must come to an end,” the post reads. “After almost 47 years in our Community our Edwardsville/Kingston store will be closing come the middle of April, 2021.” It continues by saying a sale will begin today.

The move follows the closing of stores in Wilkes-Barre and Pittston.

The closure of the Edwardsville location comes as part of a string of closures for the struggling retailer; USA Today reports that the Edwardsville location is one of six Kmart locations nationwide that were announced to be closing by mid-April. Additionally, 12 Sears locations are also set to close. Sears and Kmart are both owned by Transformco.

According to Kmart’s own online store locator, the Edwardsville location is the last one in our part of the state, with the next nearest being in Walnutport, outside Allentown. After that, Kmart loyalists — if there are any — will have to travel to either the Lancaster area or Newark, N.J. to find the nearest location.

George Buckman, of Dallas, spoke with reporters as he was leaving the Kmart on Wednesday night.

“I’m not happy about it, but things are changing,” he said, adding that he’s been coming to the store for about 20 years. “Now I gotta find a new pharmacy.”

Buckman said he spoke with some of the employees with whom he’s become friendly over the years, wondering where they planned to go next. Buckman said they told him they don’t know yet.

USA Today reports that, over the past 15 years, the combined brands of Sears and Kmart have closed 3,500 stores and cut 250,000 jobs.

The closure of the Edwardsville Kmart also marks the departure of the last store in the Mark Plaza; the only thing that will remain at the property is a Long John Silver restaurant in the shopping center’s parking lot.