WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two more deaths. The death count is now at 647.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,180 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,590 cases and 365 deaths; Monroe County has 8,736 cases and 248 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6: 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated.

850,819 of the first doses will have been administered.

1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated.

216,361 of the second doses will have been administered.

Through Feb. 2: 1,067,180 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 634,458 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 216,361 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 1,067,180 doses administered to 850,819 people.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution web page.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.