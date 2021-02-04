🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Firefighters from both sides of the Susquehanna River battled a blaze that damaged a double block residence on Penn Street earlier Thursday.

Several fire apparatus vehicles lined Penn Street after firefighters responded to 53-55 Penn St. at about 10:30 a.m. for a fire in the basement.

Heavy smoke spread throughout the structure causing firefighters to smash windows on both sides to ventilate the house.

Firefighters were able to make an interior attack with several hoses going into 53 Penn St.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Firefighters from Kingston/Forty Fort and Edwardsville initially responded to the blaze with firefighters from Hanover Township, Plains Township and Wilkes-Barre City acting as rapid intervention teams.