EDWARDSVILLE — Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the borough, according to a report from the county Coroner’s Office. The boy was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and was pronounced dead, the report said.

An autopsy was performed Thursday by Dr. Gary Ross who determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound. The manner is still pending the investigation.

Additional information will be released by the Edwardsville Police or the District Attorney’s Office.