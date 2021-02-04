Home News Times Leader P.M. Update 2/4/20 News Times Leader P.M. Update 2/4/20 By Times Leader - February 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update, including investigation into the shooting death of a 10-year-old in Edwardsville, a vehicle crashing into the Plains post office and more. Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 37.6 ° F 40 ° 34 ° 45 % 2.2mph 1 % Fri 40 ° Sat 30 ° Sun 33 ° Mon 25 ° Tue 21 °