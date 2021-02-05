🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Kathy Rowinski, account manager for the Miller-Keystone Blood Center said there is a critical blood shortage that not only impacts Luzerne County, but all of Pennsylvania and the nation.

“The hard truths are we need 450 units of blood a day to supply our hospitals and we currently have an average of only 121 units scheduled per day,” Rowinski said. “Just one trauma victim needs about 100 units of type specific blood — but we currently do not have that much of any type.”

Rowinski said the reality is if a person needs B Negative blood, the center only has eight units on the shelf — O Negative 28, B Positive 26, AB Negative 6, A Negative 16 — and the list goes on.

“Every single blood type is at emergency status,” she said. “Lives are at risk. Cancer patients may wait for blood transfusions that won’t come. Accident victims may not get life-saving blood to survive.”

Currently, Rowinski said Miller-Keystone Blood Center provides blood and blood products to 29 hospitals throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She said their hospital partners rely on them to provide a stable and consistent inventory of blood for all types of patients — trauma victims (typically need O negative, or the universal blood type, which the center now only has a limited number of units of). She said a trauma victim (car accident) may need up to 100 units of blood and the center has 42 units — and that number continues to drop.

“The blood we need is here in our community and once donated, stays in our community,” Rowinski said. “Within the next few days we will likely have nothing left on our shelves. The missing piece is you, and that’s why we need your help ASAP.”

Rowinski said people can safely donate at the Miller-Keystone Blood Donor Center, 400 Route 315, Suite E, Pittston Township (near Walmart). Another location is at the Hazle Township Commons, 103 West 27th Street, Hazle Township. She said the centers meet and exceeds CDC COVID guidelines.

To thank donors for their time and generosity, through Thursday, 2/11, will receive:

• Double Bonus Points toward the LifeSaver Rewards Store.

• Donate Saturday or Sunday and in addition to the Double Bonus Points, you’ll be entered into a raffle for Steelers merchandise and Super Bowl party goodies.

How to donate blood

To schedule an appointment to donate:

Call: 1 800 B A DONOR, or go to the web site — www.giveapint.org — and click on GIVE BLOOD.

For more information, contact Kathy at 570-449-5586, or [email protected]