New Facebook page aims to keep public informed about WBPD’s four-legged crime fighters

WILKES-BARRE — See Chase train. See Chase train on land and sea with Officer Joe Homza.

See what else Chase is up to on the recently created Facebook page for the Wilkes-Barre Police K-9 Unit.

The informational page aims to keep the public informed about the unit, Homza said.

“Even though in the negative light of police, most people still like police dogs and animals in general. So, why not use that to show the public the positive side that we’re out there doing things,” Homza Thursday said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life, but the city’s two K9 teams are working and available.

“We’re still being to asked to do community events, like reading even though its going to be virtual. So, I’m actually going to do that for the United Way,” Homza said.

The officer and Chase, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, have been partners for four years. They’re inseparable and together 24/7 on and off duty. The team, one of two in the department, worked in a backup role Thursday.

When Chase is not on patrol, he’s called on for drug detection. “His detection discipline is narcotics,” Homza said.

“We help out from the FBI, DEA, the Marshals, all the way down to neighboring jurisdictions,” Homza said.

And when they’re not working, they’re training, a minimum of 16 hours a month.

“Everything is a training opportunity. Even if he was standing here with me now it would be a training opportunity. As long as you’re open to see that opportunity,” Homza said.

Chase barked from the police vehicle Homza parked by Public Square. “He’s ready to go. He’s always ready to go,” he said.

The dogs, Chase and Skoty, are technically considered equipment by the department, just like a firearm or TASER. “To me he’s more than a tool,” Homza said.

The K9 teams rely on donations for equipment, food, veterinary care and training, Homza said. Anyone who wants to help can visit the Facebook page.