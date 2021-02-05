Investigation began when boy, 6, showed up at school weighing 20 pounds

NANTICOKE — A mother and her paramour were charged Thursday with neglecting her 6-year-old son, who weighed 20 pounds in January 2020 when officials at Greater Nanticoke Area School District notified authorities.

Natalie M. Shaffer, 26, and Zachary Michael Vincent, 30, are accused of withholding food from the boy while he was in their care from January 2016 to January 2020 when the boy was placed in foster care, according to court records.

Shaffer allegedly complained about her son saying she was, “Sick of taking care of this (expletive) kid,” and missed and canceled nearly 100 medical appointments, court records say.

Shaffer is the biological mother of the boy whose biological father is identified as Matthew Levandowski.

Court records say Shaffer attempted to blame Levandowski with starving the boy.

Levandowski could not be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.

Luzerne County detectives charged Shaffer and Vincent with two counts each of aggravated assault and a single count of recklessly endangering another person. Shaffer was further charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Shaffer and Vincent were jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police were notified by school officials when the boy showed up for school on Jan. 3, 2020, only weighing 20 pounds. Under state law, school officials are mandated to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The boy was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township and later to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he remained for more than one month before being placed in foster care.

Police stated in the complaints the “immediate appearance of the victim that the child is being starved.”

Shaffer told authorities her son suffers from Celiac disease and multiple behavioral issues.

Authorities say the boy lived with Shaffer and Vincent along with two other children.

Shaffer claimed her son had issues and was returned to her “skinnier” after visiting with Levandowski, the complaints say.

She also alleged she took her son to a pediatrician due to his health and behavioral issues.

When detectives interviewed Levandowski, he claimed he voiced his complaints with Children and Youth Services numerous times about his son being too thin in Shaffer’s care, the complaints say.

Levandowski alleged Shaffer only permitted him to visit with their son twice in December 2019.

Detectives said a witness reported the boy would constantly ask for food saying, “Eat, Eat,” which Shaffer refused to provide, and would lock the boy in a room away from the two other children in their home. Shaffer made comments she was “sick of taking care of this (expletive) kid,” the complaints say.

Shaffer and Vincent allegedly failed to appear with the boy at 50 medical appointments and cancelled an additional 52 medical appointments.

Detectives in the complaints say the boy, “Lost a a significant amount of weight in a small period of time and was deemed to be severely malnourished.”

Shaffer’s neglect by withholding food and provide and take the boy to medical appointments can cause lasting effects on the boy’s organs, muscles and development, the complaints say.

The boy also did not appear for school and spent most of his time in the couple’s home at 155 Pine View Dr. in Mountain Top.

Detectives say the boy while in foster care has gained weight and has thrived.